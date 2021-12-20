Obituary: Mary Josephine Lewis, 74, Fairfield

Mary Josephine Lewis, 74, of Fairfield, died Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born Dec. 6, 1947, in Nelson County to the late Marion and Frances Bartley Dragoo. She was a former employee of American Greetings. She loved playing bingo and baking, and was a huge NASCAR fan. She was a member of the former St. Marks Catholic Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Kathy Dragoo.

She is survived by her husband, Bobby Lewis; three daughters, Missy Nally and Sara Jean Newton (Eric Aiden Grace Henley), both of Bardstown, and Amy Lewis of Fairfield; one son, Bobby Joe Lewis of Greenbriar; three sisters, Sandy (George) Mattingly of New Hope, Kelly (Kenny Ray) Peake of Bardstown and Patty (Kenneth) Bartley of Greenbriar; three brothers, Dalton (Ruthie) Dragoo of Greenbriar, Jimmy (Jane) Dragoo of Bardstown and Michael Dragoo (Carolyn Martin) of Cox’s Creek; three grandchildren, Amber Nally (Johnathan Newton), Brandon Nally, and Tanner Newton; and one great-grandson, Ethan Newton.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with cremation to follow.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

