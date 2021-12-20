Obituary: Jerry Jackson, 69, New Haven

Jerry Jackson, 69, of New Haven, died Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at his home, surrounded by family. He was a former mechanic for Culver’s Automotive. He loved his family and watching his birds.

JERRY JACKSON

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Agnes Jackson; two children, Johnny Jackson and Brandi Jackson; and his wife, Deborah K. Shepherd.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon Ford Jackson;

three sisters, Shirley Dones (Nicky), Judy Hicks, and Teresa Scamahorne (Pat); three brothers, Kenny Jackson (Kathy), Ricky Jackson (Maggie), and Jimmy Jackson (Cheryl); two grandchildren, Austin Jackson and Brandi Jackson; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home with burial at St. Thomas Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, and after 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests all memorial contributions be made to the CDLS Foundation.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

-30-