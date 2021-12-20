Obituary: Robert ‘Bobby’ Unseld Sr., 82, Bardstown

Robert “Bobby” Unseld Sr., 82, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Signature Healthcare of Spencer County. He was born July 29, 1939, in Bardstown. He retired from Heaven Hill Distillery where he was a former union steward. He was the former owner of Family Shoe Repair. He was a musician and played in the band Caravelles. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

ROBERT “BOBBY” UNSELD SR.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Hallie Jean Helton Unseld; his parents, Ben and Myrtle Unseld; and nine siblings, Ben Unseld Jr., Edward Unseld, Leo Unseld, Libby Hammond, J. B. Unseld, Mabel Hardin, Mary Lisney, Rebecca Unseld, and JoAnn Cundiff.

He is survived by two daughters, Tamme (Tony) Hawkins and Rene (John) Spalding; one son, Robby (Gwen) Unseld; 14 grandchildren, Brittany, Rob Lee, Blake, Shelby, Ryan, Hallie, Ethan, Jonathon, Nathan, Stephen, Aaron, Matthew, Zachary, and Craig; six great-grandchildren, Clayton, Roman, Harper, Lyndsey, Madaline and Roman; and several nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, and 9-10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with a 5:30 p.m. Tuesday prayer service.

Memorial contributions may go to Masses at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-