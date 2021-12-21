Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

Christopher Joseph Wolf, 36, Elizabethtown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury; menacing; resisting arrest; terrorist threatening, third-degree; violation of a Kentucky protective order; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; alcohol intoxication in a public place. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 5:33 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tina Marie Jarvis, 45, Elizabethtown, probation violation (for a felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 10:24 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.

Jerry Ray Wright, 48, Louisville, probation violation (for felony offense); probation violation (for misdemeanor offense). Bond total is $10,600. Booked at 3:59 p.m., Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Dylan Norman, 29, New Haven, failure to appear (4 counts). Bond total is $630 cash. Booked at 7:34 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

