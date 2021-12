NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 — Nelson Fiscal Court held its final meeting of 2021 Tuesday morning in its second-floor meeting room at the Old Courthouse. The court spent time discussing the costs of expanding the county’s animal control by hiring a second full-time animal control officer, and taking over the pet adoptions from the Humane Society. Running time: 58 minutes, 12 seconds.