Nelson County garbage pickup routes will be run earlier than usual on Christmas Eve

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 — Garbage pickup in Nelson County will run early on Christmas Eve, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021.

The Nelson County garbage customers on Friday routes are asked to have their garbage out and ready for pickup by 6:30 a.m. There will be extra garbage trucks running Friday’s route, which means your garbage will be picked up earlier than normal.

If you have any questions, contact the Nelson County Landfill office, (502) 348-1876.

-30-