Nelson County Jail Logs — Dec. 21-22, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021

Michael Travis Shoffner, 42, Bloomfield, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); no seatbelt; rear license not illuminated; inadequate muffler. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 6:52 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Andrew Higdon, 32, Bardstown, disorderly conduct, second-degree; resisting arrest; menacing; assault, third-degree, peace officer – communicable bodily fluid. No bond listed. Booked at 9:49 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Edwin Culver, 52, Bardstown, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. (2 counts); wanton endangerment, second-degree; reckless driving; operating a motor vehicle with an expired operators license; no insurance card. No bond listed. Booked at 11:12 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Billy Gene Newkirk, 35, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 11:38 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021

Norman Farris Leigh, 70, Brandenburg, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed. Booked at 12:46 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-