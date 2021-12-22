Obituary: Kevin Phillip Shaffer, 58, Hodgenville

Kevin Phillip Shaffer, 58, of Hodgenville, died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Baptist Health Hospital in Louisville. He was born July 6, 1963, in Lancaster, Penn., to the late Robert D. Shaffer and Franner Hamilton. He was an employee of Vittitow Cabinets in New Haven. He was an outstanding citizen of Post 87 American Legion of Hodgenville. He was an avid sprint car fan, loved antiques, and dealing in antiques. He was a trusted friend and will be missed by all.

He is survived by his best friend, Gregory R. Blauser of Buffalo; and a host of friends.

The memorial service is 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at American Legion Post 87 in Hodgenville.

Visitation is 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, 2021, at American Legion Post 87 in Hodgenville.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

