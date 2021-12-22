Obituary: Janice Marie Wright, 69, Bardstown

Janice Marie Wright, 69, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born Nov. 30, 1952, to the late Joe and Louise Nancy Ritchie Hutchins Sr. She was a former employee of American Greetings.

JANICE MARIE WRIGHT

She is survived by one son, Billy (Kim) Wright of Bardstown; four sisters, Susan (Joe Frank) Auberry of Bardstown, Joann (Tom) Braun of Venus, Fla., Kathleen (Joe Pat) Smith of Springfield and Judy (Mike) Baugh of Willisburg; two brothers, Joe (Bonnie) Hutchins Jr. of Bardstown and Tony “Bucky” (Andrea) Hutchins of Bardstown; and two grandchildren, Hannah Wriight and Jacob Wright.

The family has followed her wishes for cremation with a memorial service at a later date.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-