Obituary: Marietta Smith, 88, Lewis Center, Ohio

Marietta Smith, 88, of Lewis Center, Ohio, passed from this life into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, following an unexpected illness.

She is survived by her husband, Dr. Jerry Smith; three children, Dr. Alan (Karen) Smith, David (Ada) Smith, and Carolyn (Tom) Sherrod; eight grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Nelson Christian Church, with burial in Evergreen Cemetery in Louisville.

Visitation is 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at the church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

