Video: WBRT ‘Bradford & Brooks’ Interview with Eric Shelburne, Dec. 22, 2021

Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 — Eric Shelburne, the 5th District magistrate on Nelson Fiscal Court, was a studio guest on Wednesday, Dec. 21st edition of the “Bradford & Brooks” radio show on WBRT AM/FM.

Shelburne is a Democratic candidate for the open seat of Nelson County Judge Executive. In his interview with Jim and Margie, he discusses his perspective on county government and the skills and experience he brings to the table as a candidate. Running time: 47 minutes and 11 seconds.

