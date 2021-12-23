Nelson County Jail Logs — Dec. 22-23, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021

Zachary Lee Sinclair, 30, Bloomfield, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $250 cash. Booked at 3:26 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Regina Dawn Hensley, 55, Bowling Green, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; driving on a DUI suspended license; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 11:48 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jody Yates Jewell, 36, Bloomfield, receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more; violation of conditions of release. No bond listed. Booked at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Alexandria Allison Jewell, 31, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $4,500 cash. Booked at 8:23 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021

Melissa Lynn Jewell, 43, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 12:03 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Amy Beth Hogan, 35, Jeffersonville, Ind., failure to appear. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 1:04 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ryan George, 20, Bloomfield, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed. Booked at 1:05 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Warren Todd Rucker, 32, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $200 cash. Booked at 1:34 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kelvin Shavelle Smith, 43, Bardstown, criminal possession of a forged instrument. No bond listed. Booked at 2:29 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Robert Estel Girdley, 36, Cox’s Creek, trafficking controlled substance, first-degree (less than 4 grams cocaine); trafficking in controlled substance, (heroin); manslaughter, second-degree; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); falsely reporting an incident. No bond listed. Booked at 9:23 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-