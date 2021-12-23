Sen. Jimmy Higdon releases legislative survey for 14th District constituents

By JIMMY HIGDON

14th District State Senator

Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 — Sen. Jimmy Higdon has announced the publication of his 2022 Legislative Survey for his constituents in Senate District 14.

“This survey is a good way for me to hear the thoughts of my constituents on the various policy-related issues. We are blessed to live in a nation governed by ‘we the people,” Senator Higdon said. “It is important for citizens to be engaged in the actions of their government and to make sure they are making their voices heard. I am asking for everyone’s participation in this survey.”

Senator Higdon’s legislative survey is now published on his legislative profile on the Legislative Research Commission website (Click here to access the survey). Survey questions are also included below.

The survey is intended only for constituents of Senate District 14, which includes Casey, Jefferson (part), Marion, Nelson, and Spencer Counties. Citizens of the 14th District can access the online survey by clicking on this link or visiting Senator Higdon’s profile at legislature.ky.gov and clicking “surveys” right of the screen. The survey will be available through February 2.

Per the Constitution of Kentucky, the 2022 Regular Session of the Kentucky General Assembly begins on Tuesday, January 4.

Please visit legislature.ky.gov for more information on Senator Higdon and keep up with legislative activity.



Sen. Higdon’s Legislative Survey



1) Would you support or oppose making daylight savings time permanent if allowed by the United States Congress?

· Support.

· Oppose.

· Undecided.

2) Would you support an increase in the gas tax to provide additional money for paving county and rural roads, improving safety, reducing city congestion, and promoting economic development?

· Yes.

· No.

· Neutral.

3) Fuel-based vehicles currently pay a road tax, but hybrid and electric vehicles do not. Would you favor a new user fee that includes these electric-based vehicles since they also use Kentucky’s roads?

· Yes.

· No.

· Undecided.

4) Would you favor a tax reform effort similar to Tennessee’s that would lower the income tax rates while increasing consumption rates?

· Yes.

· No.

· Neutral.

5) Who should have ultimate authority over the curriculum taught in Kentucky’s public schools?

· The State Legislature.

· Local School Boards.

· The Kentucky Board of Education.

· School Based Decision Making Councils (SBDMs).

6) Do you support the government getting involved in an employer’s decision on whether or not to mandate vaccinations for employees?

· Yes.

· No.

· Undecided.

7) What entitles should be allowed to make decisions concerning vaccinations? (Mark all that apply)

· Government.

· Schools.

· Employers

· Personal choice only.

· Universities.

8) Do you support the development and use of public charter schools?

· Yes.

· No.

· Undecided.

9) Are you in favor of education tax credits?

· Yes.

· No.

· Undecided

10) Would you support or oppose the Kentucky General Assembly being able to call itself into a special session and not just at the discretion of the Governor?

· Support.

· Oppose.

· Undecided.

11) The sale, distribution, and use of marijuana is currently illegal in Kentucky. Do you support:

· No change in the current law.

· Medical marijuana under the control of a physician.

· Legalization of recreational and medical use.

12) What is your view on the death penalty?

· Keep as is.

· Fully repeal.

· Restrict to most heinous crimes.

13) Are you in favor of Kentucky supporting a Article V Convention to limit the power and jurisdiction of the federal government, impose fiscal restraints, and place term limits on federal officials?

· Yes.

· No.

· Undecided.

14) Should Kentucky ban biological males from competition in female sports?

· Yes.

· No.

· No strong feelings.

15) Are you in favor of term limits for state legislators?

· Yes.

· No.

· Undecided.

16) Would you support a constitutional amendment proposal to voters of Kentucky to determine if casino gambling and sports betting should be legal in Kentucky?

· Yes.

· No.

· Undecided.

17) On a scale of 1 to 5, how would you rate Kentucky’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic?

Poor. Not good. Neutral. Good. Excellent.

18) What issues are of greatest importance to you in 2022? (Please rank from 1-10 with 1 being your top priority and 10 being your lowest priority)

· Education.

· Constitutional rights.

· Jobs and the economy.

· Health, welfare, and social services.

· Infrastructure (roads, bridges, and highways).

· State budget.

· Opioid crisis.

· Mental health.

· Taxes.

· Public safety/Police.

