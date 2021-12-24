Obituary: Charles Keith Riney, 73, Raywick

Charles Keith Riney, 73, of Raywick, died Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at his home. He was born June 2, 1948, in Lebanon to the late Paul Francis Riney and Mary Elizabeth Brady Riney. He was a proud U.S. Army veteran who served in the Vietnam War. He retired from General Electric after 35 years. He also shoed horses and was a devout Catholic.

CHARLES KEITH RINEY

Survivors include his wife, Sandra Louise Riney of Raywick; one daughter, Natalie Renee Riney Stine of Simpsonville; two sons, Charles Timothy Riney of Atlanta, Ga. and Jason Paul Riney of Raywick; one sister, Carol Downs of Bardstown; two brothers, Phillip Riney of North Carolina and Glenn Riney of Calvary; and four grandchildren, McKenley Stine, Grayson Stine, Taylor Stine, and Monroe Stine.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church with burial in St. Joe Cemetery with full military honors conducted by the Marion County Veteran Honor Guard.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Bosley Funeral Home in Lebanon with a 6 p.m. prayer service with Deacon Joe Dant.

The Bosley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-