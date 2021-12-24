Obituary: Joe Downs Jr., 63, Chaplin

Joe Downs Jr., 63, of Chaplin, died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Baptist Health. He was born on June 19, 1958 in Bardstown. He was retired from Tower Automotive. He was a member of River of Life Community Church, and a coach for the Nelson County 4-H Shooting Sports. He was an avid outdoorsman, loved his family dearly and had a servant’s heart.

JOE DOWNS JR.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Ann Downs; and his mother-in-law, Helen Parrish.

He is survived by his wife, Kelly Downs of Chaplin; two daughters, Erica Nicole Pierce of Elizabethtown and Mallory Jo (Brad) Blair of Springfield; one son, Joseph Edmund (Emily) Downs III of Chaplin; his father, Joseph Edmund “Burlap” Downs Sr. of New Haven; three sisters, Debbie (Billy) Durbin and Mary (James) Lashley, both of New Haven, and Libby Downs of Hopkinsville; two brothers, Tony (Pam) Downs and Bobby (Sonya) Downs, both of Bardstown;

six grandchildren, Kaitlyn Boles, Ryleigh Boles, Allie Blair, Emma Blair, Bradley Blair and James Blair; his father-in-law, Bob Parrish of Mount Washington; two brothers-in-law, Craig (Mitzi) Parrish of Valdosta, Ga., and Kent (Paige) Parrish of Indonesia; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is noon Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at the River of Life Community Church in Springfield with burial in Highview Cemetery with Kent Parrish, Bro. Ray Johnson and Pastor Troy Shelton officiating.

Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home and 9 to noon Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at the River of Life Community Church in Springfield.

Memorial contributions may go to the Nelson County 4-H Shooting Sports.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

