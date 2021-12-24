Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021

Hobert Wayne Love Jr., 51, Indiana, fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); resisting arrest; violation of a foreign protective order. No bond listed. Booked at 2:02 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Bryan Scott Webb, 48, New Haven, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; display of illegal or altered registration plate; possession of open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle. No bond listed. Booked at 4:18 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Patrick Jay Goodlett, 54, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $1,203. Booked at 5:21 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-