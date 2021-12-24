First Cedar Creek Baptist to hold two Christmas Eve Candlelight services

The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church Christmas Eve Candlelight service.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

Religion news

Friday, Dec. 24, 2021 — The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church will have Christmas Eve Candlelight services tonight at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Bro. Victor Bramlett will give a brief Bible message at the 7 p.m. service. Bro. Gerald Hegwood will give the message at the 11 p.m. service.

All are invited as we worship our Savior and Lord through Scripture and music.

The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church is located 5 miles west of Bardstown off Hwy 62 (Boston Rd) on Hwy 733 at 764 Bellwood Rd.

-30-