Obituary: Relly Vanhoose, 89, Boston

Relly Vanhoose, 89, of Boston, died Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Baptist Health Hardin. She was born Feb. 29, 1932, in Pikeville to her parents, Rolland and Allie Roberts.

RELLY VANHOOSE

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Olla Vanhoose.

Survivors include one daughter, Karen Pearson; four sons, James Vanhoose, Harold Vanhoose, Gary Vanhoose and Gregory Vanhoose; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at the Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston. Burial is in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central.

Visitation is 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at the funeral home.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston has been entrusted with the arrangements.

-30-