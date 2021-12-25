Obituary: James ‘Jim’ Ralph Kearney, 83, Cox’s Creek

James “Jim” Ralph Kearney, 83, of Cox’s Creek, died Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Jewish Hospital with his family by his side. He was a retired laborer from General Electric. He enjoyed farming and restoring classic cars. He seemed to be working on a car everyday with one of his four boys. He was a great husband, the best dad, a loving grandfather and great-grandfather. He was his family’s rock. He had many great friends and will be missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Homer Kearney; one daughter, Joann Kearney Miller; and two sisters, Phyllis Phillips and Carol Montgomery.

He is survived by his loving wife of almost 65 years, Carolyn Kearney; four sons, Roger Kearney (Tammy), Randy Kearney (Bonnie), Kelly Kearney and Oup Kearney (Mae); one sister, Darlene Kearney Perkins; two brothers, Mike Kearney (Stephanie) and Larry Kearney (Betty); nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Maraman-Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with Eddie Montgomery officiating. Burial is in Highland Memory Gardens in Mount Washington.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, and 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Maraman-Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville is in charge of arrangements.

