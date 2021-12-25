Obituary: Joey Tipton, 44, Boston

Joey Tipton, 44, of Boston, returned to his Heavenly Father on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.

JOEY TIPTON

He leaves to cherish his memory his parents, Allen and Karen Tipton; one son, Cody Tipton; two brothers, Lenny Tipton and Paul Tipton; and a host of family and friends.

The memorial service is 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in the chapel at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville.

Visitation is noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at the funeral home.

Donations to Hospice of Nelson County, Kentucky in memory of Joey are appreciated.

The Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville is in charge of arrangements.

