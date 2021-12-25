Obituary: Gregory ‘Greg’ Mayer, 77, formerly of Cox’s Creek

Gregory “Greg” Mayer, 77, of rural Bluffton, Ind., formerly of Cox’s Creek, died Thursday morning, Dec. 23, 2021, at his home with his loving family embracing him. He was born March 7, 1944, in Bardstown to Joseph A. and Catherine A. (Ray) Mayer. He married C. Louise Sympson in Bardstown Aug. 21, 1965.

GREGORY “GREG” MAYER

He was born and raised on a farm in Cox’s Creek. He graduated from St. Joseph Prep High School in Bardstown and later graduated from the University of Kentucky with a bachelor’s degree in Animal Science. He was manager at Rose Acre Farms in Cortland, Ind. and later employed at Briner Building in Bluffton, Ind., for 11 years. He also enjoyed working at Bayless Hybrids Seed Corn in Wells County, Ind.

He worked alongside his wife and their children operating Mayer Greenhouse in Wells County for 24 years. He met everyone with a smile and a greeting. In their retirement years, he and his wife volunteered for the Florida State Parks near Deland, Fla., for 12 years. He enjoyed flying and hunting Native American artifacts, but most of all, he loved his grandchildren and took great enjoyment in mentoring them.

He was a long-time member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bluffton, where he also served as a religious education teacher for many years. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council #7555. He left a mark on everyone he met. His Catholic faith was his strength and he lived for his family.

In addition to his wife, Louise, he is survived by three daughters, Karen (David) Lenart of Seymour, Ind., Charlotte Buening of Greensburg, Ind., and Susan (Rob) Cleveland of Saint Joseph, Mich.; three sons, Patrick (LeAnn) Mayer and Matthew (Jeanette) Mayer , both of Bluffton, Ind., and Daniel (Audrey) Mayer of Buffalo; three sisters, Julia (David Burse) Mayer, Bernie (David) Sutherland, and Mary Catherine (Chuck) Heil, all of Kentucky; five brothers, John (Shirley) Mayer, Leo (Bertha) Mayer, Charlie (Hortensia) Mayer, Robert (Valerie) Mayer, all of Kentucky, and Tom (Debie) Mayer of Indiana; 30 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a special family friend, Amy Bayless Burry, who was like a daughter to them.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sisters, Sr. Francis Agnes Mayer; and two brothers, James Robert Mayer and Dr. James A. Mayer.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1300 North Main St., Bluffton, Ind., with the Rev. David Violi officiating. Burial is in St. Paul Cemetery in Wells County.

Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at the church.

In lieu of floral tributes and gifts, the family requests memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church.

The Goodwin-Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, Ind. is in charge of arrangements.

-30-