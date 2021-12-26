Nelson County Jail Logs — Dec. 24-25, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, Dec. 24, 2021

Victoria Ursula Kidwell, 35, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $1,219 cash. Booked at 11:36 a.m. Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, by the Bloomfiled Police Department.

Sunday, Dec. 25, 2021

Mitch Braden Kanatzer Jr., 43, Bardstown, failure to appear; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others over $500 but less than $1,000. Bond is $1,250 cash. Booked at 12:07 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Hestor Daniel Ramirez, 35, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed. Booked at 5:53 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Anthony Broaddus, 50, Bloomfield, criminal trespassing, third-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 10:09 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-