Obituary: Joseph A Judson Jr., 67, Bardstown

Joseph A Judson Jr., 67, of Bardstown, died Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at his home. He was born Jan. 31, 1954. He graduated from Eastern Kentucky University and worked at and retired from Barton Distillery.

JOSEPH A. JUDSON JR.

He was an avid golfer and won several tournaments including the Bourbon Open and the Kentucky Bourbon Festival Golf Scramble. In his retirement he played often with a group of special friends He was inducted into the Bardstown High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Norma and Joe; one son, Trey; and one brother, Richard.

He is survived by his wife, Mea; one daughter, Jelaica Mahinay; two sisters, Marilyn (Merle) Pryse (John) and Dell Link (Skip McFarlan); four nieces; and three nephews.

Special thanks to Chip Spalding, Hospice of Nelson County and the Nurses at Flaget Hospital.

Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests you consider making a donation in his honor to Hospice of Nelson County, 711 McDowell Boulevard, Bardstown, KY 40004.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

