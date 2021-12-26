Obituary: Mary Ernestine Nalley, 67, New Hope

Mary Ernestine Nalley, 67, of New Hope, died Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at her sister’s home in Bardstown. She was born Jan. 20, 1954, in Marion County. She formerly worked as a house cleaner.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Steven “Steve” Nalley Sr. (died Oct. 2, 1994); her parents, Joseph Lawrence “Dod” Downs, Jr. and Mary Jeanette Owens Downs.

Survivors include one daughter, Missy Nalley of Vine Grove; two sons, Steve Nalley Jr. (Sara) and Andrew Nalley, both of New Haven; three sisters, Ann Devers of Louisville, Linda Morrow (Larry) of Taylorsville and Judy Newton (Leon) of Bardstown; four brothers, Larry Downs (Shirley) and Dave Downs (Cecilia), both of Bardstown, Ronnie Downs (Shirley) of Stamping Grounds and John Downs of Hodgenville; and four granddaughters, Emily, Jillian, Miranda and Olivia.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with Deacon Joseph R. Dant officiating. Burial is in the St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 pm Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Mattingly Funeral Home.

Pallbearers are Donnie Nalley, Greg Nalley, John Nalley, Bernie Nalley, Adam Nalley and Wesley Thompson.

The Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

