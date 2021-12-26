Obituary: Dorcas Figg, 71, Bardstown

Dorcas Figg, 71, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born May 5, 1950 in Nelson County. She retired as Nelson County Jailer after 50 years of service at Nelson County Jail and 16 years as Nelson County Jailer. She was a retired school bus driver for Nelson County School System with 27 years of service. She was a member of F.O.P, Kentucky Jailer’s Association. She was a member of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

DORCAS FIGG

She was preceded in death by her father, Joe Figg Sr.; and one brother, Joe Figg Jr.

She is survived by her mother, Charlotte Figg of Bardstown; three sisters, Deanie Figg Hahn, Cathy Figg Garner, and Eunice Figg Downs; four brothers, Larry (Jackie) Figg, Gregg Figg, John (Lisa) Figg, and Carey (Margo) Figg; and several nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Burial is in the Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, and 9-10:15 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at the funeral home with a Wednesday evening prayer service.

Memorial contributions may go to The American Diabetes Association.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-