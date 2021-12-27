Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021

Christopher Dean Nation, 29, Bloomfield, failure to appear. No bond listed. Booked at 7:09 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kori Dalayne Houghlin, 24, Bloomfield, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 7:13 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Adam Dale Meier, 33, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree dating violence (minor injury); failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 5:50 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-