Two die in two-vehicle crash Sunday morning near KY 245 and Deatsville Road

Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 — A Cox’s Creek woman and her 15-year-old passenger died Sunday morning in a two-vehicle crash that happened near the intersection of Deatsville Road and KY 245.

At about 11:13 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, Post 4 in Elizabethtown was called to investigate the fatal crash. The investigation closed KY 245 down for a period of time Sunday afternoon.

According to KSP, 39-year-old Joseph Curtsinger of Bardstown was traveling north on KY 245 in a 1995 Chevrolet Silverado when a 2011 Ford Fusion operated by 70-year-old Jacqueline Houston pulled into his path.

Houston and a 15-year-old passenger died at the scene of the crash. Curtsinger and one of his passengers, John Poynter, 44, of Bardstown, were treated by Nelson County EMS at the scene for non-life threatening injuries and transported to Flaget Memorial Hospital. Two additional passengers in Curtsinger’s truck — an adult and a juvenile — were uninjured.

Troopers from KSP Post 4 were assisted by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, Nelson County EMS, the Bardstown-Nelson County Fire Dept., and the Nelson County Coroner’s Office.

The collision remains under investigation by reconstructionist Trooper Scott Wheatley.

