Obituary: Charles William Nalley, 61, Bardstown

Charles William Nalley, 61, of Bardstown, died Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at University of Louisville Hospital. He was born Aug. 15, 1960, in Jefferson County to the late Charles Edward and Margaret Miles Nalley. He attended St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church. He was an employee of Nelson Co. Landfill. He loved riding his motorcycle, and was easy going and very helpful.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Debbie Clark.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Mattingly Nalley; one son, Brian (Laura) Mattingly of Bardstown; three sisters, Pam Martin and Vickie (Tommy) Clark, both of Bardstown and Wendy (Anthony) Johnson of Culvertown; three brothers, Donnie (Debbie) Nalley, Joe Pat (Sherry) Nalley, and Richard (Renee) Nalley, all of Bardstown.

The funeral is noon Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 at the St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church with the Rev. Bill Hammer officiating.

Visitation is 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The family requests for everyone to wear a mask.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

