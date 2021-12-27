Obituary: Lillian Evelyn Davis, 78, formerly of Bloomfield

Lillian Evelyn Davis, 78, formerly of Bloomfield, died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at Hanover Health and Rehab in Hanover, Ind. She was born Oct. 28, 1943, in Bloomfield to the late Matthew and Lizzie Hughes Davis. She was a homemaker and member of Bloomfield 2nd Baptist Church where she served as an usher. She helped at the old 5 & 10 cent store, loved to cross stitch and loved to color coloring books.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her aunt that raised her, Georgia Davis; one sister, Emily Owens; and two brothers, Emmett Davus and Lawrence Davis.

She is survived by one brother, Howard E. (Mary Bowman) Davis of Bloomfield; one niece, Glenda Owens of Bloomfield; one brother-in-law, George Owens of Bloomfield; and a host of cousins.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at the Bloomfield 2nd Baptist Church with burial in Bloomfield Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at the church.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

