Obituary: Jacqueline Lucille ‘Jackie’ Houston, 70, Cox’s Creek

Jacqueline Lucille “Jackie” Houston, 70, of Cox’s Creek, died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Nelson County from an automobile accident. She was born Nov. 16, 1951, in Portsmith, Ohio, to the late Jack and Francis Carpenter Vogel. She was a former employee of Birmingham Metal Products. She loved her grandchildren, cooking and the holidays.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Deanna Vogel; three brothers, Bobby Gene Vogel, Chuck Vogel, and Kenny Vogel; and one granddaughter, Makalyn Rae Hill.

She is survived by her husband, Randy Houston; one daughter, Susan Houston (Maxwell Hardin) of Springfield; one son, Randy A. (Heather) Houston of Louisville; five grandchildren, Kelsey Houston (Joe Johnson III), Hailey Houston, Conner Hill, Reese Houston, and Denton Byrd; one great-grandchild, Joe Johnson IV; and several nieces and nephews she loved like her own.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with cremation to follow.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at the funeral home.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to ARC Crown Recovery Center, 2735 Bardstown Rd. St. Catherine KY. 40061.

The Houghlin- Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

