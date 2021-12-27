Obituary: Makalyn Rae Hill, 15, Cox’s Creek

Makalyn Rae Hill, 15, of Cox’s Creek, died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Nelson County from an automobile accident. She was born Jan. 4, 2006, in Bardstown to Colin Hill and Susan Houston. She was a sophomore at Thomas Nelson High School and worked at Captain D’s Restaurant. She loved art, automotive classes at Thomas Nelson High School, and frog gigging. She attended Faith Worship Center.

MAKALYN RAE HILL

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother Diane Hill; and her maternal grandmother, Jackie Houston.

She is survived by her mother, Susan Houston (Maxwell Hardin) of Springfield; her father and stepmother, Colin and Tiffany Hill of Bardstown; seven sisters, Kelsey Houston of Culvertown, Skylar Vick, Kallie Vick, Kadence Graham and Payge Hill, all of Norwalk, Ohio, Briana Skeel of Michigan, and Taylor Norris of Bardstown; three brothers, Conner Hill and Denton Byrd, both of Cox’s Creek, and Ryan Norris of Bardstown; her paternal grandfather, Charles (Mary) Hill of Oak Harbor, Ohio; and her maternal grandfather, Randy Houston of Cox’s Creek.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with cremation to follow.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at the funeral home.

The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to ARC Crown Recovery Center, 2735 Bardstown Rd. St. Catherine KY. 40061

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-