Obituary: Linda Wells, 76, Bardstown

Linda Wells, 76, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at her home. She was born May 5, 1945, in Lexington. She was the former director of United Way; a member of Mill Creek Baptist Church and had various rolls there; a former Nelson County bus driver; an activity director at Federal Hill Nursing Home; a member of the Homemakers, the Kentucky State Homemakers and served on the National Homemakers; and served on Planning and Zoning.

LINDA WELLS

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Wells; her parents, Henry and Margaret Louise Carroll; and one sister-in-law, Joan H. Carroll.

She is survived by one daughter, Angela Wells (Kelly) Dickerson of Bardstown; one son, Jeff (Connie) Wells of Bardstown; one brother, William Carroll; four grandchildren, Brandon Wayne Wells, Kyle Grant Wells, Grace Kelli Dickerson and Ryan Wells Dickerson; one nephew, Martin Carroll both of Nicholasville; and her caretakers, Shirley Carter, Mary Wheatley and Amber Wheatley.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with Bro. Tommy Valentine and Bro. Ray Johnson officating. Burial is in Mill Creek Baptist Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, and 9-11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-