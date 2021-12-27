Obituary: Jacinta Patrick, SCN, 89

Jacinta Patrick, SCN, 89, (born Dorothy Marie) died Dec. 23, 2021, at Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown. She was born in Johnstown, Penn., Oct. 14, 1932. She entered the Vincentian Sister of Charity (VSC) as a candidate in 1951. In 2008, she transferred her vows when the Vincentian Sisters of Charity merged with the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth.

JACINTA PATRICK SCN

Her earliest ministries were in serving as an aide at Vincentian Home and housekeeping in the Cathedral Rectory, both in Pittsburgh, Penn. In 1955, she began serving in education ministries, which she would continue to serve for more than 30 years. She was an elementary teacher who taught at St. Ursula, St. Michael, Holy Name, Holy Trinity, St. Robert Bellarmine, St. Agnes, St. Sebastian, and St. Matthias, all in Pennsylvania. She also served at St. Boniface in Scarborough, Canada.

In the 1970’s she served as principal to Conn-Area Catholic Grade School and St. Mary in Brownsville, Penn. She also served as an aide at Vincentian Day Care in Pittsburgh.

After taking care of a sick family member for a year, she then served as an office clerk and bookkeeper at Vincentian Home from 1989 until she retired in 2011. She lived at St. Louise Convent in Pittsburgh before moving to Nazareth in August 2020.

She is survived by one sister, Eleanor Patrick of Miami, Fla.; her extended family; and by her religious community, the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth.

The Funeral Mass is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at St. Vincent Church at Nazareth. The wake will be 6:30pm Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at the church. Burial is in Nazareth Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be offered to Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, KY., 40048.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-