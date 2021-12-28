Obituary: Richard ‘Richie’ Kays, 49, Bardstown

Richard “Richie” Kays, 49, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Sept. 13, 1972, in Bardstown and worked for Louisville Paving.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Elmo and Irene Kays; one uncle, Mike Kays; and one cousin, Zachary Martinez.

He is survived by his wife, Tonya Kays of Bardstown; his father, Dickie (Ailene) Kays of Irvington; his mother, Maxine Kays of Bardstown; one sister, Krissia (James) Kintz of Bardstown; two nieces; and one nephew.

The prayer service is noon Monday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with cremation to follow.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Jan. 3, 2021, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

