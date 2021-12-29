Obituary: Herbert Chesser, 99, Bloomfield

Herbert Chesser, 99, of Bloomfield, died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Signature Healthcare of Spencer County. He was born Aug. 9, 1922, in Nelson County to the late John Russell and Della Milburn Chesser. He was a retired maintenance employee of Cave Hill Cemetery after 30 plus years. He was a member of Bloomfield Church of God and was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Audie Hardin Chesser; two sons, Larry Chesser and Charles Marion Chesser; one sisters, Stella Frances Riley; and three brothers, Jimmy K. Chesser, Robert Chesser and Davey Chesser.

He is survived by two sons, William Ray (Ann) Chesser of Bardstown and Alan (Debbie) Chesser of Bloomfield; three sisters, Della Pearl Hardin of Mount Washington, and Katie Mattingly and Ruby Mattingly, both of Louisville; six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several great-great grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with burial in Highview Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

