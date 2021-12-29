Obituary: Eddy Ray Maddox, 64

Eddy Ray Maddox, 64, died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2021, in the Phillipines, a place and people he fell in love with. He was born in Louisville, on June 4, 1957. He was a member of Unity of Faith Church in Frankfort, and later joined United Pentacostal Church in the Phillipines.

EDDY RAY MADDOX

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Ed Maddox and Carrie Louise Firman Maddox; one brother, Dennis Lee Maddox; one niece, Latoya Marie Maddox; one nephew, Jerome Maddix; and his stepmother, Oma Lee Maddox.

The memorial service is 2 p.m. Friday, Dec, 31, 2021, at the Souls Harbor Assembly of God, 5231 Louisville Road.

