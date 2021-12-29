Obituary: Lillian Jones Albertson, 86, Bardstown

Lillian Jones Albertson, 86, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Landmark of Bardstown. She was born Sept. 26, 1935, to the late Mr. John C. and Clara Taylor Jones in Frederickstown. She was a former employee of Medica Pharmacy for 25 years where she was a clerk and delivered medicines to the shut-ins. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband. J.D. Albertson; one son, Chris Albertson; one sister, Helen Yates; four brothers, L.C. Yates, Joseph “Casey” Jones, Paul “Jake” Jones and Tom Jones.

She is survived by two daughters, Elsie (Steve) Arnold of Bardstown and Vanessa (Stephen) Pile of Corbin; two sons, Doug (Cathy) Albertson of Shepherdsville and Gary (Audrey) Albertson of Bardstown; one sister, Hattie (Bernard) Spalding of Springfield; two brothers, Joe (Martha) Jones of Bardstown and Sam Jones of South Carolina; 10 grandchildren;and 15 great-grandchildren with one more arriving in March 2022.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at the Basilica St. Joseph Proto Cathedral Church with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Burial is in the Holy Trinity Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, 2021, and 8:30-10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with prayers at 6 p.m. Sunday.

The family requests that memorial contributions go to Alzheimer’s Association.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

