Obituary: Thomas Joseph Hardin, 41, Bardstown

Thomas Joseph Hardin, 41, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at University Hospital in Louisville. He was born in Springfield, Tenn., on Dec. 3, 1980, to Connie Sue Hardin.

Survivors include his mother, Connie Sue Hardin of Louisville; two sisters, Crystal Hardin and Jacqueline Cornish, both of Bardstown; and one brother, Mike Cornish of Bardstown.

The graveside service is 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at the Bardstown Cemetery.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-