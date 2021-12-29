Obituary: Charles Lee Bartley, 51, Bardstown

Charles Lee Bartley, 51, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Lucasville, Ohio. He was born July 1, 1970, in Bardstown to Joseph William and Wanda Lee Nalley Bartley. He was a former manufacturing employee. He loved music and was of the Catholic faith.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph William Bartley; and one sister, Ramona Coffey.

He is survived by one son, Spencer Bartley of Bardstown; his mother, Wanda Nalley Bartley of Bardstown; two sisters, Sandra Bartley of Bardstown and Debra Brown of Springfield; and one brother, Joseph William Bartley Jr. of Bardstown.

The memorial visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at the Houghlin-Funeral Home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

