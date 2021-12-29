Obituary: Kathryn ‘Kate’ Kerfoot Harned, 92, New Haven

Kathryn “Kate” Kerfoot Harned, 92, of New Haven, died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Baptist Health Hardin. She was a member of Rolling Fork Christian Church and was a former teacher’s assistant at Hodgenville Elementary School. She was a member of the LaRue County Homemakers and Eastern Star.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Shirley F. Harned; her parents, Homer and Ruth Upton Kerfoot; and one granddaughter, Nicole Gill.

She is survived by three sons, Billy Frank (Christy Adams) Harned of New Haven, David (Paulette) Harned of Taylorsville and John (Betty Mizutani) Harned of Bardstown; six grandchildren, Eli Harned, Farrah Pruitt, Camille Milby, Kaitlyn Medley, Haley Harned and Brittany Tischendorf; and five great-grandchildren.

The funeral was Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Rolling Fork Christian Church near Lyons Station with Bro. Tim Underhill officiating. Burial was in Red Hill Cemetery.

Family request expression of sympathy to Rolling Fork Christian Church 2630 Lyons Station Road, New Haven, KY 40051

The Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville was in charge of arrangements.

