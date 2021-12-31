Nelson County Jail Logs — Dec. 29-30, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021

Frank Walter Frazier, 58, Louisville, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana. No bond listed. Booked at 12:47 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Stevem Allen Ballard, 26, New Haven, burglary, second-degree; assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury; criminal mischief, second-degree. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 4:54 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Mack Thomas St. Clair III, 39, Cox’s Creek, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $55 cash. Booked at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Blake Baker, 28, Lebanon, failure to appear. No bond listed. Booked at 10:17 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Andrew Phuc Hoang Do, 18, Bardstown, speeding, 26 mph or more over limit; possession of marijuana; no insurance; no insurance card; carrying a concealed weapon. No bond listed. Booked at 10:44 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

Shanna Marie Sims, 39, Loretto, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; reckless driving; no insurance card. No bond listed. Booked at 2:31 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Anthony Thompson, 48, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 6:51 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30,, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Tanya Renee Mendoza, 36, Springfield, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 9:46 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-