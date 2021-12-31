Obituary: William ‘Mr. Bill’ E. Lewis Jr., 79, Bardstown

William “Mr. Bill” E. Lewis Jr., 79, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Life Care of Bardstown. He was born Nov. 8, 1942, in Frankfort. He enjoyed playing trumpet, writing in his journal at Talbott Tavern, and being on the farm.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William E. Lewis Sr. and Shirley Lewis; his wife, Ellen Keeling; and his best friend, Tommy Keeling.

He is survived by his granddaughter, Shawnda (Archie) Ballard; four great-grandchildren, Willa Lambind, Daxton Lambdin, Braylee Ballard and Waylon Ballard; his stepmother, Betty Lewis; and one cousin, Barbara Hockensmith.

The memorial service is noon Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Woodlawn Beechfork United Methodist Church with Pastor Jerry Pile officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at the church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

