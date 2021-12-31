Obituary: Lorraine Marcum Baker, 74, Washington County

Lorraine Marcum Baker, 74, of the Sharpsville Community of Washington County, died at 9:20 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at the home of her son in Bardstown. She was a native of Clay County. She was born June 3, 1947, to the late Asher and Daisy Allen Marcum. She was a homemaker.

LORRAINE MARCUM BAKER

She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Michael Baker (Nov. 1, 2021); and one brother, Russell Lee Marcum.

Survivors include three sons, John Broce (April Hawley) of Bardstown, Carlos Broce Jr. (Denise) of Lawrenceburg and Steve Broce (Trish Dues) of Willisburg; one stepdaughter, Tina Halbrook (Billy) of Lexington, Tenn.;

two sisters, Patricia Sparks of Harrodsburg and Judy Giles of Georgetown;

one brother, Cecil Marcum of Harrodsburg; nine grandchildren; and 21 great grandchildren.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at the Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield with the Rev. Jonathan Hosmon officiating. Burial is in the Evergreen Cemetery at Willisburg.

Visitation is after 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at the funeral home.

Pallbearers are Lori Agee, Carla Whitaker, Sean Broce, Christain Broce, Cody Griffith, Courtney Montgomery and Ray Whitaker.

The Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

