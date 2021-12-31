Obituary: Theresa Jacquline Sanders, 59, Mount Washington

Theresa Jacquline Sanders, 59, of Mount Washington, returned to her Heavenly Father on Wed., Dec. 22, 2021. She was born Aug. 27, 1962 in Washington County. She was a Baptist by faith and attended Riverview Baptist Church.

THERESA JACQUELINE SANDERS

She was preceded in death by her husband, Junior Sanders; and her parents, Jack Brewer and Judy Waits.

She leaves to cherish her memory, one daughter, Christy Coulter (Adam); two stepchildren, Brittany Sanders and Derrick Sanders; her father, William Waits; her brother, Rickey Brewer (Denise); two grandchildren, Shelby Coulter and Brooklynn Coulter; one niece, Kayla Mitchell (Patrick); one great niece, Liliana Mitchell; and a host of other family members and friends.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Schmid Funeral Home in Mount Washington with burial in Brookland Cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2021, at the funeral home.

Schmidt Funeral Home in Mount Washington is in charge of arrangements.

-30-