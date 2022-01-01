Obituary: Joshua Paul ‘Josh’ Mudd, 33, Lebanon

Joshua Paul “Josh” Mudd, 33, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. He was born May 15, 1988, in Marion County. He was a former employee of Toyotomi in Springfield. He was a 2007 graduate of Campbellsville Independent High School. He was fun loving. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting, carpentry, video games, gardening and spending time with family.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Phillip Anthony Mudd; his grandparents, A. J. and Frances Mae Rakes Smothers, and Cletus and Rose Marie Daugherty Mudd.

Survivors include his mother, Anna Ruth Smothers Mudd of Bardstown; his father, Robert Victor “Bobby” Mudd of Elizabethtown; one sister, Faith Renee Rigdon (Jacob Miles) of Shepherdsville; one brother, Samuel Isaiah Mudd of Shepherdsville; four nephews, Jacob Nelson, Luke Nelson, Daniel Nelson and Cole Rigdon; and his faithful dog, Otis.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with Pastor Anna Overstreet officiating. Burial is in Old Liberty Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at the funeral home.

Pallbearers are William Trigg, Les Berry, Jacob Miles, John Nally, Cain Martin and Michelle Dunn.

The Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

