Four injured in New Year’s Even head-on crash on KY 49 near Pascal Ballard Lane

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 — Three people were injured Friday, New Year’s Eve, after a head-on collision that involved three vehicles near the intersection of KY 49, Loretto Road and Pascal Ballard Lane.

At about 5:46 p.m. Friday, deputies with the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched for an injury accident on Loretto Road with multiple people injured.

According to a sheriff’s office press release, a 2004 Ford Focus operated by Michael Gibbs of Nelson County was heading south on Loretto Road. Gibbs attempted to pass a 2012 Ford Fusion operated by Christopher Taylor of Nelson County, in a no-passing zone approaching the crest of a hill.

When Gibbs attempted to pass Taylor’s vehicle, a 2015 Chrysler 200 operated by Whitney Fournier of Marion County traveling north came over the hill. Gibbs’ vehicle sideswiped Taylor’s vehicle and hit Fournier’s vehicle head-on.

Michael Gibbs was treated by Nelson County EMS at the scene and then flown by helicopter to University Hospital for treatment. Hayley Tyree, a passenger in Gibbs’ vehicle, was also treated at the scene by EMS and flown by helicopter to University of Kentucky Hospital for treatment of her injuries. A second passenger in Gibbs’ vehicle, Isabella Shelton, was treated by Marion County EMS at the scene and taken to Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was later transferred to University Hospital in Louisville for treatment.

Whitney Fournier, the driver of the other vehicle struck head-on, was treated by EMS at the scene and taken to University Hospital in Louisville for treatment.

Neither Christoper Taylor, the driver of the vehicle Gibbs attempted to pass, nor his passenger, Austin Taylor, were injured in the accident.

The investigation is ongoing by Deputy Winans of the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were assisted on scene by Nelson County Fire, New Hope Fire, Nelson County EMS, Marion County EMS and AirMethods.

