Nelson County Jail Logs — Dec. 31, 2021-Jan. 1, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Dec. 31, 2021

Joseph Randell Clark, 51, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place; terroristic threatening, third-degree; menacing. No bond listed. Booked at 10:35 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, by the Bardstown City Police.

Duane Russell Fagert, 18, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree dating violence (minor injury); possession of marijuana. No bond listed. Booked at 10:51 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022

Justin Anthony Miles, 37, Cox’s Creek, failure to appear (4 counts). Bond is $11,030.15 cash. Booked at 10:51 a.m. Jan. 1, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Daniel Craig Johnson, 49, Bardstown, assault, first-degree, police officer; wanton endangerment, first-degree, police officer; receiving stolen property under $10,000; criminal mischief, first-degree; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); operating a vehicle with an expired operator’s license; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines (2 counts). Bond is $631. Booked at 4:12 p.m. Jan. 1, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ronald Bradley Jewell, 31, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia (2 counts); persistent felony offender, first-degree (2 counts); trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); careless driving; failure to or improper signal. Bond total is $75,000 cash. Booked at 11:23 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Laurren Brooke Rose, 30, Bloomfield, hindering prosecution or apprehension, second-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-