Obituary: Garland Ray Tipton Sr., 60, Bloomfield

Garland Ray Tipton Sr., 60, of Bloomfield, died Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital. He was born Dec. 21, 1961, in Shelbyville to Renzy and Nellie Bramlett Tipton. He was co-owner of Hog Barn Cycles in Shelbyville and was a member of Chaplin Baptist Church. He enjoyed riding and working on motorcycles.

GARLAND RAY TIPTON SR.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Teresa Carol Tipton; and three siblings, Nancy, Joyce and William.

He is survived by his wife, Melissa Murphy Tipton; two daughters, Rachael Reeder of Simpsonville and Kayla (Tony) Goetzinger of Waddy; seven sons, Todd Drake of Chaplin, Ray (Shannon) Tipton of Shepherdsville, Gary Tipton of Ohio, Darrell (Patricia) Tipton of Shelbyville, Charlie (Stephanie) Tipton of Bardstown, and Dakota Reeder and Levi Reeder, both of Simpsonville; his parents, Renzy and Nellie Tipton of Shelbyville; two sisters, Vicky Tipton of Shelbyville and Marilyn Tipton of Shepherdsville; 10 grandchildren, Garrison Tipton, Jeremy Tipton, Trenton Tipton, Camilya Tipton, Tyler Tipton, Sophie Tipton, Kristina Ballard, Kendall Tipton, Kaylen Goetzinger and Clinton Goetzinger.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Pastor Mike Thompson officiating. Burial is in Highview Cemetery at Chaplin. Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-