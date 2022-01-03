Field Houghlin files as Democrat for another term as the county’s coroner

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

H. RAYFIELD “FIELD” HOUGHLIN

Sunday, Jan. 2, 2021 — Longtime county coroner H. Rayfield “Field” Houghlin filed last Thursday his official paperwork seeking another four-year term in the office.

Houghlin, a 70-year-old Bloomfield resident, is also owner of Houghlin Funeral Homes located in Bardstown, Bloomfield, and Taylorsville.

Houghlin has served as county coroner or deputy coroner for several decades in Nelson County.

FILING DEADLINE. The deadline to file as a candidate on the May 2022 primary ballot is 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

-30-