Obituary: Ernest Brown Skaggs, 94, Buffalo

Ernest Brown Skaggs, 94, of Buffalo, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at his home. He was a native of Larue County born Nov. 14, 1927. He was a member of Mount Tabor Baptist Church since 1960 where he served as a deacon. He was drafted shortly after his 18th birthday in 1945, and as he put it “I registered on my birthday and a few days later when Dad went to the store to pick up mail, he came home with the draft letter.”

After his military service, he got his first job as a delivery driver for Ferrill Wholesale in Buffalo. Sometime later he was hired as a Louisville city bus driver and moved to Louisville. After four years of driving bus routes, he took a job driving a semi-truck making trips to the Carolinas, Texas, and California while working for a couple of different companies. It was during that time that he moved his family back to Buffalo to a small farm where he raised beef cattle and several crops along with making those truck trips across the country. He later took a driving job with Bault Oil delivering diesel and heating fuel locally before ending his driving career.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Angela Yvonne Skaggs; his parents, Walter and Cora Howell Skaggs; one daughter, Brenda Gayle Skaggs; and two sisters, Jane Abell and Alene DeSpain.

He is survived by two sons, Wayne (Debbie ) Skaggs, and Ron Skaggs; three grandchildren, Michael Keith (Shanna) Skaggs, Julia (Troy) Percefull, Thomas (Dawn) Russo; four great-grandchildren, Madeline Skaggs, Nicholas Kabalen, Caedmon Russo and Aidan Russo; and a host nieces, nephews and friends. He loved them all and will be missed so deeply by his family and friends.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel with Bro. Billy Whitlock officiating. Burial is in the Mount Tabor Church Cemetery in Buffalo.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at the funeral home.

The family requests masks be worn.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

